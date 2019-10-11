Shooting in Derry : Two men arrested released on police bail

Two men who were arrested by detectives investigating a shooting incident at Derry earlier this week have been released on police bail pending further enquiries, it was confirmed this morning.

The two men were arrested yesterday (Thursday) in connection with the shooting in Margaret Street on Tuesday, October 8.

A father and son, aged 58 and 30, were among those in their family home in Margaret Street in the Waterside when two masked man entered the property at around 8:45pm.

One of the masked men, armed with what has been described as a handgun, shot at the father who was in the kitchen but he was not injured.

His son however was shot at and sustained an injury to his foot, for which he has been receiving medical treatment for in hospital.

Police confirmed this morning that the two men arrested in connection with their investigation “have been released on police bail pending further enquiries”.