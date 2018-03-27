Shoplifter given a ‘final chance’ by the court

A 27-years-old woman has been given a ‘final chance’ to get out of a ‘spiral’ of offending.

Michaela Ann Marie Edgar, of Montrose Gardens, pleaded guilty five charges of theft, going equipped for theft and handling stolen goods.

Among the items stolen by the defendant were glass valued at over £200 and clothes from Next, H &M and New Look.

Edgar also admitted possessing the Class C drug Xanax.

All the offences were committed between November 27, 2017 and January 30, this year.

Sentencing in the case had been adjourned for a Probation Pre-Sentence report, however Edgar did not co-operate because she was under the influence of drugs.

She also committed new offences and was remanded in custody.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client has an appointment organised with a drug counselling service for later this week.

He added that Egar has been in custody for the first time and has not been abusing drugs while there.

The barrister urged the court to grant the defendant bail so she can seek the assistance she needs.

District Judge McElholm agreed to grant bail with a number of conditions to allow Edgar to attend the appointment and to engage with Probation.

He warned the defendant that it was her ‘final chance’.

Edgar will appeart in court again on May 11.