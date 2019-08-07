Shouted ‘I’m not afraid of f*****g cops’ after 30 Diazepam

A disorderly man shouted ‘I am not afraid of the f****** cops’ in Altnagelvin Hospital, a court has heard

Gary McCallion, of Ballycolman Estate, Strabane, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in the hospital and possessing Diazepam on May 20, this year. Derry Magistrate’s Court heard police were called to the hospital because the 23-year-old was behaving aggressively. Officers observed McCallion being aggressive to staff and shouting and swearing. He was warned about his behaviour but continued. Police noticed a blue powder residue on McCallion’s lips. The defendant’s mother then approached police with a bag of 20 Diazepam tablets she said she had taken from her son. The defendant later told police he had taken 30 Diazepam tablets in one go. Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said McCallion had a ‘multiplicity of difficulties’ and these were exacerbated by the drugs. He said that ‘he hasn’t done himself any favours’. District Judge Barney McElholm deferred sentencing until January 10 next year.