Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson calls for calm after sectarian attack and disturbances in Derry
“The sectarian attack in which two young men were viciously beaten in the Nelson Drive area on Saturday night was appalling and I would urge anyone with information about who was responsible to bring it forward.
“There can be no place for sectarianism and such attacks in this society but neither can there be any justification for the subsequent disturbances which took place throughout the wider Top of the Hill area on Sunday.
“The people of this community do not want further violence or for any more young people to be caught up in such incidents.
“Now is the time for calm and to allow the proper authorities to get on with their job of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice,” he declared,” said Councillor Jackson.