Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson calls for calm after sectarian attack and disturbances in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has called for calm after a sectarian attack in Nelson Drive which, he said, ‘led to a number of disturbances in the Waterside area over the weekend’.

“The sectarian attack in which two young men were viciously beaten in the Nelson Drive area on Saturday night was appalling and I would urge anyone with information about who was responsible to bring it forward.

“There can be no place for sectarianism and such attacks in this society but neither can there be any justification for the subsequent disturbances which took place throughout the wider Top of the Hill area on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The people of this community do not want further violence or for any more young people to be caught up in such incidents.

“Now is the time for calm and to allow the proper authorities to get on with their job of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice,” he declared,” said Councillor Jackson.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice