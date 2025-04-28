Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson calls for calm after sectarian attack and disturbances in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson has called for calm after a sectarian attack in Nelson Drive which, he said, ‘led to a number of disturbances in the Waterside area over the weekend’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The sectarian attack in which two young men were viciously beaten in the Nelson Drive area on Saturday night was appalling and I would urge anyone with information about who was responsible to bring it forward.

“There can be no place for sectarianism and such attacks in this society but neither can there be any justification for the subsequent disturbances which took place throughout the wider Top of the Hill area on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The people of this community do not want further violence or for any more young people to be caught up in such incidents.

“Now is the time for calm and to allow the proper authorities to get on with their job of bringing those responsible for the attack to justice,” he declared,” said Councillor Jackson.