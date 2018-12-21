Sixty-eight N.I. prisoners granted Christmas home leave

Christmas Home Leave has been granted to 68 prisoners the Northern Ireland Prison Service has confirmed.

Their periods of temporary release have been granted for varying periods from December 24, 2018 until January 2, 2019.

Thirty-eight prisoners from Maghaberry Prison have been granted Christmas Home Leave this holiday season.

Conditions have been placed on all successful applicants.

The N.I. Prison Service received 128 applications for leave across the three prison establishments with 60 people being refused. 21 people have been granted home leave from Magilligan Prison, 38 from Maghaberry Prison and nine from Hydebank Wood College.

All prisoners granted Christmas Home Leave have been the subject of a satisfactory risk assessment and have either successfully completed a home leave programme or undergone periods of unaccompanied testing in the community.