Snorted cocaine from Walls cannon

Derry Magistrates Court has heard how two men were seen on CCTV snorting white powder from a cannon on the city’s Walls.

Daniel Hamilton (24) of Balliniska Road in Derry admitted possessing cocaine on April 18.

The court heard that CCTV operators alerted police that two men could be seen snorting a powder from one of the cannons.

Police located the men and Hamilton was searched and a small bag of cocaine was found.

He told police he had bought it for £100.

Defence counsel Fergal McCormick said his client had complied with police.

He said the ‘blatancy’ of where the offence was committed showed the lack of foresight displayed by the defendant.

District Judge Barney McElholm said it was hard to think of a more public spot.

Hamilton was fined £150.