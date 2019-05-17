‘Snow Patrol’ frontman to sing at rally in Derry after Lyra’s Walk

Snow Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody will perform at a special public rally in Ebrington Square at the end of Lyra’s Walk from Belfast to Derry.

The 5,000 capacity event, on Monday, May 27, will take place from 3pm to 6pm.

Entry is by ticket, which are now available online and the organisers are urging people to make a donation when they book the tickets to cover the substantial costs of staging the rally in Derry.

It will also feature artist Hex Hue, Lyra’s Choir and spoken word artist Abby Oliveira. There will also be a number of speakers, including Richard Moore, founder of Derry charity Children In Crossfire.

One of the organisers of Lyra’s Walk, Conall McCorry told the ‘Journal’ yesterday that he was delighted Gary Lightbody and the other artistes have come onboard. Conall said the Snow Patrol singer is planning to join Lyra’s Walk at Dungiven and walk the final leg into Derry before taking to the stage.

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot and killed when the New IRA opened fire during a night of violence in Derry’s Creggan estate on April 18. In the wake of her killing, Conall and four others came together afterwards to organise Lyra’s Walk from Belfast to Derry for Peace and to reassert the principles of the Good Friday Agreement, with hundreds signed up to take part.

Conall, who knew Lyra, said: “The fact that Gary Lightbody was immediately interested was great, that was validation for us. He is joining us at Dungiven and he will walk to Derry and will say a few words and sing.”

Conall said that the cost of creating a stadium for the rally alone is £5,000. “There’s an option for a free ticket and we are asking people to really try to make a donation. We are just ordinary individuals not from any organisation and we really need donations, so if people are grabbing a free ticket if they could make a donation on the Go Fund Me page or when booking we would be very grateful.”

The walk will get under way in Belfast on Saturday, May 25 and is due to arrive in Derry two days later. To make a donation go to the Lyra’s Walk online Go Fund me page or you can book tickets and make a donation at www.eventbrite.ie

Lyra McKee’s Month’s Mind Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church in Creggan tonight at 7.30pm. There will also be a ‘Love For Lyra’ rally at the Peace Flame next to the Guildhall at 8.30pm tonight.