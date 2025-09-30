Specialist police officers climb scaffolding to remove potential evidence of serious crime in Derry

Potential evidence of a serious crime has been retrieved from scaffolding at a construction site in Derry.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s according to the PSNI at Strand Road, who have released an image of a bag of evidence being removed on Monday evening.

“One specialism for the Police Search & Recovery Team is working at height.

“Tonight we were in the city climbing scaffolding in order to seize potential evidence from a serious crime,” the PSNI said in a statement.

The exact location of the search was not revealed.