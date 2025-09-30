Specialist police officers climb scaffolding to remove potential evidence of serious crime in Derry
Potential evidence of a serious crime has been retrieved from scaffolding at a construction site in Derry.
That’s according to the PSNI at Strand Road, who have released an image of a bag of evidence being removed on Monday evening.
“One specialism for the Police Search & Recovery Team is working at height.
“Tonight we were in the city climbing scaffolding in order to seize potential evidence from a serious crime,” the PSNI said in a statement.
The exact location of the search was not revealed.