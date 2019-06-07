Sports complex car park to be shut down at night due to anti-social activity

Templemore sports complex car park in Derry is to be closed off outside of opening hours from now on due to a surge in anti-social behaviour, the Council confirmed today.

The move comes after a spate of incidents over recent days, which have included a car being set alight in the vicinity of the car park earlier this week.

The move follows growing concerns over joyriding and other criminal activity in and around the wider area.

Derry City & Strabane District Council said that barriers are to be erected at the entrance to Templemore Sports Complex to ensure the car park is not accessible to the public outside of opening hours.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Members of the public and regular users of the popular sports facility are being urged not to use the car park outside of opening hours and to ensure their vehicles are removed at the end of each evening.

“The decision was made in the interests of health and safety and to protect Council property and neighbouring properties following an increasing number of incidences of anti-social behaviour.

“Management and staff at the centre are proactively informing clubs and members of the new arrangements and signage is being erected.

“Customers are being advised that barriers will be in place during closing times on Monday to Friday from 10.15pm to 6.30am and on Saturday and Sunday from 6.15pm to 8.30am.”

The spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council thanked the public for their co-operation and said that the new arrangements are in place with immediate effect and are in the interests of health and safety of everyone.