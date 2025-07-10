‘Stars and Stripes’ gifted to Foyle College by former Derry-based US Navy veterans stolen

The banner belonged to Captain Tom McKeown, the last ever commander of the Derry base at Clooney, and was given to the local grammar school when they moved to the former barracks.

It was stolen last Sunday morning at approximately 4am in the morning.

"Sadly, our American flag was removed from our school’s flagpole. This flag is of huge sentimental value to Foyle College, as it was handed to us to honour all who served at the US Navy Communications Base.

"We are appealing for the American flag to be returned to Foyle College and for local residents to please check around their properties/bins,” the school said.

The ‘Stars and Stripes’ were raised at a special ceremony at the school in 2019, 42 years after it was lowered by the US Navy.