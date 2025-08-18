Stolen car investigation in Derry : Man (32) released on police bail pending further enquiries

By Brendan McDaid
Published 18th Aug 2025, 10:54 BST
A 32 year old man arrested following a report of a vehicle being stolen from the Earhart Park area of Derry on Wednesday August 13, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers from the Derry District Support Team confirmed at the weekend that they had arrested a man in connection with their investigation into the theft of a vehicle from the Earhart Park area of Steelstown sometime between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

It was reported to police at the time that a black BMW car was stolen from a property at Earhart Park.

The vehicle was spotted by police at the Holyhall Road area at around 00:40am on Saturday, August 16.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers brought the vehicle to a stop and a man was arrested.

In an update issued on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 32 year old man arrested following a report of a vehicle stolen from the Earhart Park area of Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday 13th August, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

