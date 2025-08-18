Stolen car investigation in Derry : Man (32) released on police bail pending further enquiries
Officers from the Derry District Support Team confirmed at the weekend that they had arrested a man in connection with their investigation into the theft of a vehicle from the Earhart Park area of Steelstown sometime between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday.
It was reported to police at the time that a black BMW car was stolen from a property at Earhart Park.
The vehicle was spotted by police at the Holyhall Road area at around 00:40am on Saturday, August 16.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers brought the vehicle to a stop and a man was arrested.
In an update issued on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 32 year old man arrested following a report of a vehicle stolen from the Earhart Park area of Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday 13th August, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”