A 32 year old man arrested following a report of a vehicle being stolen from the Earhart Park area of Derry on Wednesday August 13, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Derry District Support Team confirmed at the weekend that they had arrested a man in connection with their investigation into the theft of a vehicle from the Earhart Park area of Steelstown sometime between 3pm and 8pm on Wednesday.

It was reported to police at the time that a black BMW car was stolen from a property at Earhart Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was spotted by police at the Holyhall Road area at around 00:40am on Saturday, August 16.

PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers brought the vehicle to a stop and a man was arrested.

In an update issued on Monday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 32 year old man arrested following a report of a vehicle stolen from the Earhart Park area of Derry/Londonderry on Wednesday 13th August, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”