Strabane attempted murder probe: Two women in their 20s and a man in his 50s arrested today
Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17 2022, have made three arrests in the town under the Terrorism Act.
Two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested today, Thursday March 23, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.
A major security operation was enacted in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane back in November after what was believed to be an improvised explosive device caused damage to a police vehicle.
A PSNI spokesperson said today: “The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.“Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1