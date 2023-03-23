News you can trust since 1772
Strabane attempted murder probe: Two women in their 20s and a man in his 50s arrested today

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane on Thursday, November 17 2022, have made three arrests in the town under the Terrorism Act.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:03 GMT- 1 min read

Two women, aged 25 years old and 27 years old, and one man aged 51 years old, were arrested today, Thursday March 23, and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

A major security operation was enacted in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane back in November after what was believed to be an improvised explosive device caused damage to a police vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.“Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1

“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org