Strabane device declared hoax by British Army Ammunition Technical Officers may have been left at property frequented by PSNI officer
Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating a hoax security alert in Strabane made an arrest and conducted a search in the town on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The hoax alert occurred in Evish Square in Strabane on June 10, after a suspicious device discovered in a vehicle in the area was reported to police at around 9.10am.
Following a public safety operation, and examination by ATO, the device was determined to be a hoax.
A line of enquiry is that the hoax device was directed at a property that was frequented by a serving PSNI officer.
The 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of terrorism offences, placing an article causing a bomb hoax and criminal damage but was later released on bail.
A vehicle and a number of other items were seized during a search on Wednesday. They have been sent for forensic examination.
As the investigation continues, detectives continue to anyone who was in the area of Evish Square and noticed any suspicious or unusual activity, or anyone who has information about this incident, to call 101, quoting reference number 275 of 10/06/25 or, submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org/