Strabane police appeal for information after burglary in Castlederg area
Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary in the Seegronan Road area of Killeter.
Jewellery was reportedly stolen from a house in the area between 1pm and 3.15pm on Monday, June 10.
Police have appealed to anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or anyone offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances, to contact them in Strabane on 101 quoting reference CW 1149 10/06/24, or call Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.