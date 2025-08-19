Strabane police in appeal after tractor set on fire in field

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses after a tractor is reported to have been set on fire in Artigarvan.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident in the Glenmornan Road area was reported to police shortly after 10.30pm last night, Monday August 18.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At this time, it's believed the tractor had been deliberately moved from where it had been parked within a field and set on fire - sustaining significant damage - and so is being investigated as arson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area prior to 10.30pm last night, to call 101 with information, quoting reference number 2025 of 18/08/25.

"You can also report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/|”