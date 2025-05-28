Strabane police probe road related incident after man (28) arrested
A spokesperson for the PSNI said they received a report at approximately 12.25pm of a White Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically on Berryhill Road, towards Artigarvan. The vehicle was later located on Great Northern Link Road.
Following enquiries, police said that the man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in his breath, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
Police said they are now appealing to anyone who can assist with enquiries, or who may have relevant footage of the vehicle involved, to get in touch calling 101, quoting reference 657 27/05/25 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/