Strabane police said they are investigating a road incident following the arrest of a 28-year-old man on suspicion of several road-related offences on Tuesday afternoon, May 27.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they received a report at approximately 12.25pm of a White Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically on Berryhill Road, towards Artigarvan. The vehicle was later located on Great Northern Link Road.

Following enquiries, police said that the man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in his breath, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Police said they are now appealing to anyone who can assist with enquiries, or who may have relevant footage of the vehicle involved, to get in touch calling 101, quoting reference 657 27/05/25 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/