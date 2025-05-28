Strabane police probe road related incident after man (28) arrested

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 28th May 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 10:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Strabane police said they are investigating a road incident following the arrest of a 28-year-old man on suspicion of several road-related offences on Tuesday afternoon, May 27.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they received a report at approximately 12.25pm of a White Vauxhall Astra being driven erratically on Berryhill Road, towards Artigarvan. The vehicle was later located on Great Northern Link Road.

Following enquiries, police said that the man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in his breath, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland car.

Police said they are now appealing to anyone who can assist with enquiries, or who may have relevant footage of the vehicle involved, to get in touch calling 101, quoting reference 657 27/05/25 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice