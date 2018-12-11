Strasbourg Shooting: Derry politician Martina Anderson streets away as gunman opens fire on Christmas market

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson was only streets away from a gunman when he opened fire on a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg.

One person is dead and six more are injured according to emergency services.

The gunman is on the run, according to reports.

The attack took place at Place Kléber near the city’s Christmas market.

“We were in the centre of Strasbourg town when gun shots went off,” said Mrs Anderson.

“My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured,” she added.

The French authorities have described the incident as “serious security event” and people have been warned to remain indoors.

The motive for the attack has not yet been confirmed.