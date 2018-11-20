‘Street dealer’ is jailed for one year

A 30-years-old man who was caught with drugs after he was observed acting suspiciously on the city’s Walls has been jailed for a year.

Eoin McClafferty, of Rathlin Drive, pleaded guilty to possessing Cannabis with intent to supply, simple possession of the Class B drug and possessing criminal property on February 17, last year. He also admitted being concerned in the supply of Cannabis between June 28, 2016 until February 17, 2017.

Derry Crown Court heard the defendant was arrested after he was observed by CCTV operators on the City Walls in the early hours of the morning.

During a search police found a tin containing five bags of Cannabis.

McClafferty’s home address was also searched and police seized a total of 6.9 grams of Cannabis and £100 in cash from under his bed and his mobile phone.

During police interview, the defendant claimed all the drugs seized were for his own use and said he would smoke one gram each day.

The mobile was examined and there were messages relating to drug supply over a six month period. McClafferty was in contact with 65 different people in relation to drugs.

During a second police interview thedefendant admitted supplying Cannabis to pay for his own habit.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said McClafferty was selling to anyone who wanted Cannabis and could be categorised as a street dealer.

“He may well have been at the bottom of the supply chain but he was an important cog in it.” The judge added: “Behaviour like this must be deterred.”Judge Babington imposed a determinate sentence of one year, half of which will be spent in custody and half on remand.