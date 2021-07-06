Supply of cocaine a ‘very serious matter’

Court hammer

Dylan McLaughlin, of Grianan Drive, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and simple possession of the class A drug between September 14 and December 18, 2017.

Derry Crown Court heard that the defendant was arrested after CCTV operators observed two males with a small bag of white powder in the Shipquay Street area of the city centre.

McLaughlin was searched and police seized eight bags of white powder from his trouser pocket.

The substance was identified as cocaine and weighed in total over 10 grams.

The court heard that £240 in cash was also seized from the 26-year-old and his mobile phone.

In a further search of McLaughlin’s home a further three packets of cocaine, weighing a total of three grams, were seized.

The defendant’s phone was examined and messages were recovered that showed he was involved in the supply of drugs.

During police interview, the 26-year-old, who has no previous convictions, initially claimed that the cocaine he had with him was for his friends.

He claimed he was only involved in social supply, however, some of the messages on his phone referred to ‘new customers’.

The court heard that McLaughlin, who began smoking cannabis as a teenager, described his arrest as a ‘wake up call’ and said he has abstained from drugs since then.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said that the ‘supply of Class A drugs is always a very serious matter’.

He imposed an enhanced combination order of two years probation and 60 hours community service.