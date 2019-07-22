Surveillance move to tackle car park anti-social behaviour welcomed

A local Councillor has welcomed moves to tackle anti-social behaviour at a car park in front of a retail complex in the Strand Road area of Derry.

Foyleside Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said: “I have been speaking to the general manager of Home Bargains in relation to the boy racers gathering in their car park on the Strand Road and the resulting noise pollution issues.

“He has advised me that they now have in operation 24 hour camera coverage of the car park from a central security office.

“I have suggested that the office works in conjunction with elected representatives and local residents so that if the cars are seen gathering we can let them know in real time, so that either the wardens or police (depending on the number of cars that are gathering) can respond quickly and move them on.

“Hopefully this will give us a short-term solution and if it persists Home Bargains has committed to looking at a new barrier on site.”