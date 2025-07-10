Survivor of non-fatal strangulation recalls terrifying ordeal as PSNI mark 1,755 arrests for new offence

A survivor of non-fatal strangulation has recalled her terrifying ordeal two years after the crime became a specific offence in the North, punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Before this legislation officers would have to provide evidence of intent to commit an indictable offence.

For example, if someone had been strangled in what was believed to be a sexually motivated attack, the officer would have to show the perpetrator intended to commit sexual assault.

This new legislation means that if you do anything that does or could restrict someone’s breathing you should be prepared to face a prison sentence.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher

Sarah (not her real name) has been a victim of non-fatal strangulation twice.

She says: “I remember the first time it happened, I couldn’t quite believe that this violent man had my life in his hands. Although the strangling only lasted a matter of seconds it felt longer to me. You almost exit your body and feel everything slipping away as you struggle to breathe and lose control of your bladder. It is the most terrifying thing I’ve ever experienced.

“Feeling another person’s hand on your throat and looking into their eyes as they squeeze is surreal. I am pleased that the police have hit the ground running with this legislation over the last couple of years and helped women like me get justice. To be listened to, believed and supported is all someone needs who has been through what I have.”

From June 26, 2023 to May 31, 2025, there were 1,893 non-fatal strangulation reports with 1,755 arrests resulting in 765 charges.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher explains: “Our figures show that between 10-12 per cent of reporting domestic abuse victims have experienced non-fatal strangulation, placing them at the highest risk. In fact, studies have shown that in domestic abuse settings, victims are eight times more likely to be murdered by their partner if they have previously strangled them.

“We have made a significant amount of arrests and hit the ground running with this new legislation in just the first two years. 2,092 officers and staff have received specific training.”

Sarah said: “In any abusive relationship the victim always feels guilt about the burden the trauma places on others around them, I am no different.

"Phoning the police that night as I sat broken on the top of my stairs, was the best thing I ever did for me and my children. I have created distance between me and my abuser and we are finally safe.”

DS Lindsay Fisher added: “It is common for strangulation to leave no visible signs of injury and consequences can be delayed by days or weeks. These include stroke, cardiac arrest, miscarriage, incontinence, seizures, memory loss and long-term brain injury.

“Consciousness can be lost after as little as four seconds. Blocking the jugular vein can take less pressure than opening a can of coke. Loss of consciousness indicates at the very least, a mild brain injury and many victims lose control of their bladder and bowels.

“Often strangulation is glorified as a gratifying act for both parties in pornography and young people in particular are susceptible to thinking this could be a fun, ‘consensual’ act to spice things up. However, the reality is far from the case. Consent to rough sex is not a defence.”