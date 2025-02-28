Suspected cocaine seized and man arrested following stop and search in Derry

A quantity of suspected cocaine has been seized after a car was stopped and searched in Derry on Thursday.

The PSNI said its District Support Team officers arrested a man following the search of a vehicle in which suspected Class A controlled drugs were seized.

The detection and arrest follows the stop and search of a vehicle in the Buncrana Road area of the city shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday evening, 27 February.

Officers spoke with the male driver, aged 39 years old, subsequently conducting a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, locating suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and he remains in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

Officers, as part of follow-up enquiries, conducted a search of a property later in the evening during which drug-related paraphernalia was seized. Enquiries are ongoing.

District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "Under Operation Dealbreaker, we are actively committed to removing drugs from our streets across Derry City & Strabane, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.

"We know communities support us in this work and I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone information about suspected drug dealing in their area to callus on the non-emergency number 101.

"You can also make a report to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”