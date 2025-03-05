Suspected drugs estimated to be worth £3,500 seized and two men arrested by police in Derry
Inspector Pearce of the PSNI, said: “Officers from our District Support Team carried out a search of a residential premises in the Glenvale Road area of the city, at around 11pm.
“A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £3,500, were seized as a result of the search.
“Two 32-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences in connection with the search. They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.
“We remain committed to tackling both the supply of drugs in our community and disrupting criminals that profit from the proceeds of crime.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.