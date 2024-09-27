Suspected drugs seized by Derry police in Eglinton after car with one headlight on stopped
The PSNI said that shortly before 3am, Local Response Team officers on patrol were alerted to a vehicle travelling in the outskirts of the village that had only one headlight on.
Police stopped the vehicle and, upon speaking with the male driver and following enquiries, the vehicle was searched.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers seized suspected drugs from within the vehicle, and the male driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
"During a follow-up search at an address, police made a further seizure of suspected drugs.
"The male, aged 24, has been arrested on suspicion of offences including Possession of a Class A controlled drug, Possession of a Class C controlled drug and Being concerned in an offer to supply a Class C controlled drug, remains in custody at this time.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”