Suspected drugs worth £2,500 in planned search by PSNI in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:18 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 16:19 BST
Suspected drugs worth an estimated £2,500 have been seized by the PSNI following a planned search in Derry.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Police in Derry City & Strabane said a search of a property in the cityside was conducted by District Support Team officers, who seized a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, with a total estimated street value of close to £2,500.

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”

