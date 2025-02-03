Suspected drugs worth £2,500 in planned search by PSNI in Derry
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.
Police in Derry City & Strabane said a search of a property in the cityside was conducted by District Support Team officers, who seized a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs, with a total estimated street value of close to £2,500.
Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply, Possession of a Class C controlled drug, possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
District Support Team Inspector Pearce said: "We are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs and will continue to work relentlessly to tackle this issue. I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to call 101.”