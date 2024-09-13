Suspended jail term for Derry woman who was twice disorderly in Altnagelvin in less than a year
Wendy Risby (53) of Miller's Close in Derry admitted being disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital on June 9 this year.
She also admitted a charge of assault on a police officer on the same date.
The court heard that Risby had been convicted of disorderly in the hospital on October 2023.
A defence barrister Brendan Kearney said that the assault charge was more a technical assault.
The court heard that Risby claimed to have no recollection of the event due to her alcohol intake.
The barrister said that his client had issues with alcohol but 'was doing better now than she had been then.'
Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said that Risby had to take responsibility for her actions and added that the custody threshold had been passed.
Risby was sentenced to one month in prison suspended for 18 months.