A man who admitted assault and criminal damage has received a suspended sentence at the local magistrate’s court.

Kieran Joseph Baines, of Derrymore, pleaded guilty to two separate sets of offences which were committed between February and December, last year.

The 38-year-old was also made the subject of an enhanced combination order. He must complete 60 hours of community service and two years on probation. District Judge Barney McElholm also ordered Baines to pay a total of £200 compensation to the car owners.