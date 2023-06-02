Suspended sentence for 30-year-old who shoulder charged another man at Rockmills in Derry

Aidan Hannigan (30) of Osborne Street, Derry admitted charges of assault and criminal damage on November 23 last.

The court heard that police were called to Rockmills to a report of an assault and were told by the injured party that Hannigan had shoulder charged him.

CCTV footage was checked and confirmed this.

Later the same injured party reported that Hannigan was outside his flat kicking at the door causing damage.

Again this was observed on CCTV and Hannigan could be seen kicking another door again causing damage.

When interviewed, the defendant said he had not been in a good place at the relevant time.

He said he couldn't remember what had happened.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that the accused had 'a dreadful record' but was seeking help for drug and alcohol issues.

He also said the assault was at the lower end of the scale.

