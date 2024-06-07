Suspended sentence for Derry man who kicked police officer

By Staff Reporter
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 12:12 BST
A man who assaulted and resisted police has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Domhnall Keenan (24), of Rockmills in Derry, admitted charges of resisting and assaulting police on March 26.

The court heard police had attended an address and that Keenan was present and was escorted from the premises. As he was being brought out, the court heard, he resisted police and, then, kicked an officer.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his client had breached his bail on two occasions. He said the defendant's problem stemmed from alcohol abuse.

Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant had previous convictions for assault, including 'a serious one' that had gone to Crown Court.

He imposed a sentence of five months in prison suspended for three years.