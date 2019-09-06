Suspended sentence for ‘despicable’ behaviour in hospital

A judge has told a man who urinated on a hospital bed and spat at medical staff his behaviour was ‘despicable’.

Brian Gardiner, of Bridge Street, admitted assaulting police, criminal damage and obstructing police on July 2.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police were called to a fight in Foyle Street and spoke to the 27-year-old defendant.

He was in breach of a curfew at the time and Gardiner refused to provide a sample of breath.

The court heard he was ‘aggressive’, gave police several different identities and struck two officers.

Gardiner was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital due to a head injury and while there he tried to spit at police and staff. He also spat on hospital equipment and urinated on a bed.

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said his client had been assaulted prior to the arrival of the police.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers suspended a four month sentence for 18 months.