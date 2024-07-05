Bishop Street Courthouse

A man has received a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court after he admitted fraud by abuse of position and theft after stealing money from his place of work namely Sean Graham's bookmakers in Claudy.

Daniel Cassidy (30) of Ferguson Street was a duty manager in the bookmakers when he was charged with stealing £9,500 between September and December of last year.

The court heard management had initially noticed money was missing from the safe and, upon looking at staff rotas, noticed Cassidy had been working at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When they phoned him to ask about the missing cash, Cassidy hung up the phone immediately.

Further attempts to contact him by text proved fruitless and eventually police went to Cassidy's home and found a number of betting slips and bank transaction slips. Cassidy made full admissions when interviewed.

He said he had taken the money to fund his gambling addiction, starting with small amounts that he intended to pay it back with his winnings and gradually increasing over time.

The court heard that the defendant had initially stolen £10,500 and had paid back £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence Barrister Mark O'Connor said that Cassidy had no previous record and had pleaded at the earliest opportunity.

He added that there was 'no sophistication' involved and that Cassidy had felt 'some relief' when he was found out.

He told the court Cassidy was 'remorseful' and had 'co-operated fully at all times'. He also said that he was attending Gambler's Anonymous and had apologised to his former employers.