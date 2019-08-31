Suspended sentence for hospital disorderly

A man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital has had a five-month sentence suspended for two years.

Peter George Michael Carr was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the Friends of Altnagelvin.

Carr, of Bonds Hill, admitted disorderly behaviour and assaulting and resisting police on March 13.

The facts of the case were not outlined in open court, however defence counsel Eoghan Devlin revealed that they occurred after his client attempted to harm himself.

The barrister said that in the run-up to this incident ‘someone had made a very serious criminal allegation against him’ which did not go any further.

He added that as a result Carr’s mental health deteriorated.

Mr Devlin said the 31-year-old does not have the worst record and asked the court to take into account the ‘extremely unusual set of circumstances’.

He told the court Carr has not reoffended since this incident.

Passing sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm ordered Carr to pay a further £200 compensation to the police officer.