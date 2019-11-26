Suspended sentence for hospital disorderly

A 29-year-old man who was disorderly in Altnagelvin Hospital told police officers ‘I will smash your f***ing face in’, a court has heard.

Wayne Henry Hillen, of the Simon Community, Bonds Hill, received a five month sentence suspended for three years.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the Friends of Altnagelvin.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to being disorderly in the accident and emergency department on September 4.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the defendant was extremely intoxicated and was being abusive to hospital staff.

Police spoke to Hillen and following a warning about his behaviour he calmed down.

However, a short time later police were contacted again because the 29-year-old had become abusive for a second time.

Officers observed him swearing at medical staff and then he turned his aggression towards police.

Hillen walked towards them with his fists clenched and said ‘I will smash your f***ing face in’.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told police her client suffers from a number of medical ailments and had been in ICU earlier this month.

She added that thankfully his behaviour on this night did not escalate from verbal abuse and no one was injured.

Suspending the sentence, District Judge Barney McElholm said ‘perhaps next time he is in hospital he will be a bit better behaved’.