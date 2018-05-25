Suspended sentence for ‘low level’ dealer

A ‘low level’ drug dealer who sold drugs to friends at social gatherings has had an 18 months sentence suspended for three years.

Edward Maguire, of Moat Street, pleaded guilty to drugs offences committed in May 2015.

Derry Crown Court heard police searched the 23-year-old’s family home and seized quantities of MDMA, Ketamine and Cocaine.

They also seized a mobile phone and over £3,300 in cash.

During police interview, Maguire admitted that he was selling drugs to friends at social gatherings.

It was accepted by the prosecution that the defendant was a ‘low level’ dealer who was supplying to approximately seven people.

Passing sentence, Judge Philip Babington said Maguire was in a possession of a ‘veritable selection of drugs that had cost him money’.

However, the judge said he has been told by several different sources, including the charity HURT, that the defendant had ‘turned his life around’.

He added that Maguire realises drug use is potentially fatal and that he ‘could have killed someone.’

The judge said it was ‘very serious’ offending, but he was prepared to take an ‘exceptional course’ and suspend the 18 month sentence.

He also fined Maguire £1,500 and granted a Destruction Order for the drugs, paraphernalia and mobile phone seized.

In relation to the cash found in Maguire’s house, Judge Babington distributed this between three charities - HURT, North West Counselling and Men’s Action Network.