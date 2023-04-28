Suspended sentence for man who admits sexual assault in Derry
A man has admitted a charge of sexual assault in Derry.
Safar Ezzeddim (28) from Strandview Street in Belfast admitted one charge of sexual assault on May 26 last year.
The court heard that on that date a woman attended the address where Ezzeddim was residing in Derry for business purposes.
When she tried to leave, he blocked the corridor and tried to kiss her before touching her inappropriately.
Afterwards he messaged her several times and then apologised.
He told police he only wanted to be friends with the woman.
Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said these were serious offences but added the defendant had no record.
He said Ezzeddim had fled Syria before ending up here applying for asylum.
District Judge Barney McElholm said Ezzeddim had experienced 'a very traumatic period in his life' but he had 'crossed the line.'
He imposed a sentence of 3 months suspended for 2 years and ordered Ezzeddim to sign the Sex Offender's Register for 7 years.