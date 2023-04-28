Safar Ezzeddim (28) from Strandview Street in Belfast admitted one charge of sexual assault on May 26 last year.

The court heard that on that date a woman attended the address where Ezzeddim was residing in Derry for business purposes.

When she tried to leave, he blocked the corridor and tried to kiss her before touching her inappropriately.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Afterwards he messaged her several times and then apologised.

He told police he only wanted to be friends with the woman.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said these were serious offences but added the defendant had no record.

He said Ezzeddim had fled Syria before ending up here applying for asylum.

District Judge Barney McElholm said Ezzeddim had experienced 'a very traumatic period in his life' but he had 'crossed the line.'