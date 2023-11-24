Suspended sentence for man who pushed police officer
A man who pushed a police officer has received a suspended sentence.
Stephen Francis Kennedy (56) of Leafair Park admitted charges of assault and resisting police on September 19.
Derry Magistrates’ Court heard police attended the address and the defendant answered the door 'with aggression'.
He pushed a policewoman in the chest and tried to push officers away, the court heard.
Defence counsel said the incident occurred in the early hours and was simply 'a fracas'.
District Judge Ted Magill imposed 2 month sentence suspended for 12 months.