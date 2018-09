A man found with a knife in a local nightclub claimed he was returning it to his friend who had forgotten it.

David Barr, (18) of Francis Street, received a three months sentence suspended for two years for possessing the knife on July 19.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard staff in the nightclub approached Barr after he was seen with a knife and he handed it to them.

He claimed his friend had left the knife at his house and he was returning it. He also described his actions as ‘stupid.’