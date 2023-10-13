Suspended sentence for woman who attacked man in take-away on Christmas night out

Bishop Street Courthouse.

Dionne McCallion, 31, of Eventide Gardens in Limavady, was charged with assaulting a man in a takeaway in Shipquay Street in Derry after a Christmas night out.

On Friday Derry Magistrates’ Court saw Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage showing McCallion and the victim waiting for food when McCallion turned and began verbally abusing him.

She then proceeded to strike him a number of times, the court was told.

When questioned by police, McCallion claimed that the victim had been antagonising her.

It was pointed out to her that the victim had had his hands in his pockets except to defend himself.

She told the police that she was 'very drunk'.

Defence barrister Nicki Rountree said that the victim was lucky he didn't receive more serious injuries.

She also said that this was McCallion's first violent offence.

The barrister said that the defendant didn't recognise the woman in the video and wished to apologise for her actions.

She said that McCallion didn't like the person she became when she took alcohol.

District Judge Barney McElhom said that it was impossible to know what was being said in the CCTV footage but that the victim was clearly only defending himself and that he had no intention of violence.

He said that it appeared McCallion had no intention of dealing with her substance abuse.