Suspended sentence for woman who breached orders preventing her annoying her brother

Bishop Street Courthouse

Maranna Boyle (55) of Glenbank Gardens admitted a series of charges relating to her brother.

The court heard that on December 22, 2021 the defendant was detected stealing a hanging basket from her brother's fence.

Then on May 15, 2022 Boyle's brother reported his sister had damaged his car.

Damage could be seen on the driver's side.

On November 19, 2022 police were contacted by Boyle's brother who reported CCTV had shown the woman being within 10 metres of his house in breach of an order.

On November 28 Boyle was seen to walk past her brother's house three times.

She told police she was going to her friend's house.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that since the last incident in November there had been no repeat and the situation seemed to be resolved.