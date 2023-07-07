Bishop Street Courthouse

Shauna Brady (39) of Northland Road in Derry admitted a series of thefts including the charity box on May 19 this year.

The court heard that police were called to Foyleside Shopping Centre after reports of a series of thefts.

CCTV was examined and Brady was seen placing the charity box into her bag as well as being involved in other thefts from different shops.

Brady was also charged with Daniel Kelly (35) of Great James Street in Derry who admitted stealing a pair of jeans on December 28 last.

The court heard that police were alerted to a male and female leaving a store with a pair of jeans which had been placed in a red carrier bag.

Brady and Kelly were stopped in Shipquay Street carrying the bag with the jeans in it.

