Suspended sentence for woman who threw hot coffee in face of Grangewood Hospital staff member

A woman has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with assaulting staff at Grangewood Hospital in the Waterside.

Caitlin Maguire (25) of Barr's Lane in the Hazelbank area of Derry appeared charged with, on August 17, throwing hot coffee in the face of a member of staff in Grangewood Hospital, leading to blistering of the skin.

Maguire was a voluntary patient at the hospital and the court heard that she had confronted staff during a meeting earlier in the day demanding her morning medication, the court was told on Friday.

Staff explained to her that she would receive it once the meeting was over.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Following this, Maguire appeared at the main office and continued to demand her medication, this time in a more aggressive manner, picking up a tray and throwing it against the wall, the court heard.

A doctor said that Maguire was not suffering from any mental conditions that would lead to her behaviour but Maguire claimed to be suffering from blackouts, claiming not to remember the incidents in question, the court was told.

Maguire’s defence barrister Michael Donaghey told the court that Maguire had 'very, very real mental health issues' but added that she hasn't been before the court in over a year.

Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop told Maguire that the Grangewood Hospital staff were there to help her, to which Maguire said that she disagreed.

The defendant was sentenced to four months in custody. The sentence was suspended for two years.