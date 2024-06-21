‘Suspicious’ male arrested after report of man checking car doors in Derry
The PSNI said a male was reported acting suspiciously, checking car doors on the Duncreggan Road.
Local Policing Team officers responded to the report, made at around 11.40pm, and conducted patrols of the area. A male matching the description provided of the suspect in the initial report was located.
A male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of offences, and released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.
Sergeant Doherty said: “I want to thank the member of public who made the report to us last night, and we continue to appeal to anyone who witnesses anything unusual, or out of the ordinary, to call us as soon as possible on 101, and if it's an emergency, 999. Your information can and does make a difference."
Reports can be made at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org