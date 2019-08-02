Suspicious movements of black van in Derry reported to PSNI

The PSNI in Derry have asked people to be vigilant after the suspicious movements of a black van in the city's northern suburbs were reported to Strand Road.

On Thursday police received a report about suspicious activity in the Carnhill area.

"This report stated that occupants of a vehicle called at a home in the area offering gardening work.

"We are keen to speak to the occupants of this vehicle to verify their legitimacy," a PSNI spokesman said.

Police have asked the occupants of the vehicle to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1130 of 1/8/19.