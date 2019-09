Police are investigating reports that a ‘suspicious object’ exploded in the Bonds Place area of the Waterside last night.

The PSNI said the suspicious object was thrown in the street and subsequently detonated close to a house.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 2093 03/09/19.