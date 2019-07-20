Suspicious objects spark security alerts

A suspicious object has sparked a security alert in Derry this afternoon.

Police are currently in attendance on the Clooney Road, following the report of a suspicious object.



There are no further details at this time.

Roads remain open.

Meanwhile, in Limavady earlier, a separate alert led to a number of road closures.

Police attended the alert in the vicinity of the Moneyrannel Road in Limavady following a report of a suspicious object.



A number of roads were closed and diversions put in place.

Referring to the Limavady alert Inspector McIldowney said: "ATO examined a suspicious object discovered in the area. It has been declared as nothing untoward.



"All roads that were closed have now re-opened.



"I want to thank the public for their patience as we conducted our enquiries and worked to make the scene safe.



"I appreciate the disruption that was caused on a busy Saturday afternoon, however, when it comes to keeping people safe we do not take chances.



"If you have information which may assist our investigation, please call us on 101, quoting reference 743 of 20/07/19."



Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

