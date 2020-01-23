'Suspicious vehicle' makes broad daylight getaway in Derry by ramming PSNI - two police officers injured

Two PSNI officers suffered injuries in Derry when a "suspicious" car failed to stop and rammed two police vehicles on Sunday January 19, 2020.

Sergeant Adrian Brogan said officers received reports of a suspicious looking car in the Rosemount area just after 3:30pm.

The vehicle was found abandoned under the Lecky Road flyover a while later. (Photo: Google Maps)

The vehicle failed to stop for police and was later discovered abandoned the Lecky Road flyover.

“Following information about a suspicious vehicle in the Rosemount area after 3.30pm on Sunday our officers attempted to stop a black Peugeot 207," explained Sergeant Brogan.

"The vehicle failed to stop and, as it drove off, it collided with two police vehicles and three other parked vehicles in the Crawford Square area of the city.

"We later located the car abandoned under the Lecky [Road] flyover."

Sergeant Brogan confirmed two PSNI officers sustained injuries during the incident.

“Two officers were injured during the incident in Crawford Square, but thankfully not seriously.

"I would appeal to anyone who believes they may have seen this vehicle between the Rosemount and Crawford Square areas, or captured it on their dash cam or mobile phone to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1114 19/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111," added Sergeant Brogan.