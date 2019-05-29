Sustrans throws down June challenge

The environmentally-friendly transport group Sustrans has urged people to get on their bikes, buses and feet when travelling to work and leisure events this June.

Krysten Maier, Sustrans officers in the North West, has wants the public to take part in its ‘Active Travel Challenge’ and sign up for a healthier and more environmentally-friendly commute.

She explained: “Many commuters spend a large chunk of their day sitting in traffic jams. We believe you can combine active travel into all or part of your daily commute.

“We are really keen to attract the ordinary, mainly sedentary worker to take part and enjoy the difference getting active as part of your daily routine can make to your life. The Active Travel Challenge is a great way to get started and is a lot of fun.”

Brendan Bonner, Assistant Director of Public Health, Health Improvement at the Public Health Agency (PHA) said: “This partnership initiative is a fantastic opportunity for workers across NI to use the month of June to try out active travel as a means of commuting to work and we would encourage people to embrace active travel as part of their daily lives.

“Building active travel into your working day through walking and cycling can help contribute to meeting the Chief Medical Officers’ recommended amount of physical activity of 150 minutes each week.

“Research shows that people who are physically active can reduce their risk of developing chronic conditions including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancer and respiratory conditions. It can also improve sleep, help maintain a healthy weight and reduce stress and anxiety.”

The Active Travel Challenge will run throughout June 2019 featuring: Bus + Train Week (3-9th June), Bike Week (10-16th June), Walking Week (17-23rd June) and Get Active Week (24 – 30 June)