Teen exposed himself to group of women

A teenager exposed himself to a group of women and rubbed himself against one of them on the city’s walls, a court has heard.

Eoin McClafferty, of Rathlin Drive, pleaded guilty to two charges of exposure on February 17, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court was told CCTV operators observed the 19-years-old performing a sexual act on himself on the city walls.

They continued to monitor him for several minutes and witnessed him approach a group of females.

McClafferty exposed his penis to the females, continued to masterbate and rubbed himself against one of the women.

The court heard the entire incident lasted around 15 minutes.

The defendant was arrested in the Magazine Street area of the city a short time later.

During police interview McClafferty accepted the CCTV footage was of him. He told the officers his behaviour was ‘shocking and disgusting,’ adding that he couldn’t explain why he did it.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said this behaviour was ‘so far removed from his client’s character that he struggled to explain what happened’.

He told the court it appears to have been an ‘aberration due to the level of intoxication’ and the teenager wishes to ‘apologise unreservedly.’

Imposing a Probation Order for 12 months, District Judge Barney McElholm said this was ‘indeed a bizarre incident’.

The judge also ordered McClafferty to pay a total of £500 compensation to two of the women who made statements to police.