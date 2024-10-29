Teenage girl ‘traumatised and extremely distressed’ after reported sexual assault in Derry city centre

A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted by a man in Derry city centre at the weekend.

Detectives in Derry have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “The assault occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning, October 26, at approximately 1.30am in Bank Place in the city centre.

“The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be 5 foot 10 in height, of a medium to large build, wore white trainers, dark-coloured jeans and a dark-coloured T-shirt with some type of marking or logo on the back.

“We have a number of appeals to make as we continue with enquiries, which include checking CCTV.

“We know Bank Place was busy at the time. If you were in the area, or witnessed this sexual assault, or believe you may have had contact with the suspect, we urge you to get in touch with us."

Police also want to speak to anyone who who helped the victim, including by calling for help. Motorists, including taxi drivers, with dash cam footage, are asked to come forward.

“Understandably, the victim, aged in her late teens, has been left traumatised and extremely distressed. Our specialist officers will continue to support her.

“To anyone who has information in relation what happened, we would urge you to contact us and tell us what you know.

“If you can assist our investigation we ask that you make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1303 of 26/10/24.”

Reports can be submitted via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Increased patrols

Area Commander of Derry City & Strabane, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “I want to reassure the public that our officers will be visible in communities, with an increased presence ahead of Halloween, in particular during the night-time economy.

“Not only will the public see officers on the ground in uniform, but we will have officers in plain clothes, on patrol working to spot predatory behaviour in bars, nightclubs and on our streets.

“We’re there to identify people who are displaying predatory behaviours including sexual harassment, inappropriate touching and loitering.

“We are on patrol and we are here to help and I urge anyone with concerns or needs help to please call us on 101, always 999 in an emergency.”