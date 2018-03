A teenager has appeared in court accused of two burglaries.

Ethan Irvine, of Carnhill, is charged with the burglary of a house in Nicholson Square, in which it is alleged two TVs, a hair dryer and straighteners were stolen.

The 19-year-old is also accused of burglary with intent to steal in relation to an alleged incident in the Duncreggan Road area of the city.

There was no application for bail and Irvine was remanded in custody to appear in court again via videolink later this morning.